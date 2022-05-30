Eight Cops Set To Face Murder, Assault Charges – IPOA

Eight police officers are scheduled to be arraigned on charges ranging from murder to assault.

This is following investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

According to IPOA, the offenses are from various parts of the country.

The court in Migori issued summonses against four police officers, instructing the County Commander to ensure that they appear in court on June 7, 2022.

Daniel Weisiko Moi died of injuries sustained during a police operation to recover stolen livestock at Nyabukarange in Kuria West District on January 26, 2016. The officers have been charged with murder.

Two other officers are facing assault charges after IPOA investigations revealed that Thomas Monanka Mwita suffered injuries to his chest and nether regions.

The injuries, according to the IPOA, were caused by gun butts and kicks.

The unfortunate incident took place on June 5, 2019, in Kehancha township, on the Kehancha – Migori Road.

The Constables will also be charged with defying IPOA summonses.

They are set to appear in court on June 9, 2022 when they will also enter their pleas.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Kisii has ordered the County Police Commander to present Police Constable Vincent Cheruiyot Langat at the local law court within fourteen (14) days, where he will be charged with murder.

The order was issued on May 24, 2022.

A probe was launched following the death of Charles Onditi Omwancha at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries incurred at Club 23 in Ramasha Trading Centre.

The ODPP has asked the area Police Commander in Homa Bay to guarantee Corporal Phaminus Kariuki appears in court on June 7, 2022, to face a murder charge.

It comes after the Authority’s inquiry into Samuel Odongo Lusion’s death on July 21, 2015.

Officers from Rangwe Police Station are believed to have been conducting an operation in Andu village at the time of the incident.

Individuals involved in the illegal brew trade were the target of the operation.

The ODPP, which reviewed the investigation files independently and agreed with the IPOA’s conclusions and recommendations, including that the material revealed is adequate to support criminal proceedings in court, registered all of the cases in court.

