Eight Arrested Over Distribution of Contaminated Meat

8 people were arrested yesterday in Trans Nzoia county, Kiminini town over the sale and distribution of contaminated meat.

According to Standard, the police authorities pounced on the culprits where they found stacks of meat that had been distributed to butcheries in the area.

Apparently, three livestock traders bought a sick cow in a homestead where the seller allowed them to slaughter it in her home before they carted away the meat.

This has ideally been confirmed by Kiminini OCPD Francis Tumbo who indicated that some of the meat had already been distributed to Mutura sellers and butcheries.

“The woman was desperately looking for money to take her mother-in-law to hospital and she sold the sick cow to the traders who slaughtered at her home and carted away the meat in sacks,’’ a resident area told the police.

“Our officers moved with speed and intercepted the meat which had been sold to some people and arrested those behind it,” Tumbo said.

Drama then ensued after the officers caught up with a man who was roasting part of the meat and confiscated it.

‘’We moved from one place to another at night to confiscate the meat. It could have a disaster if people consumed the contaminated meat. We released four people who were innocent and prime suspects will be arraigned in court,’’ he said.

The culprits are expected to be arraigned in court to face the wrath of the law.

