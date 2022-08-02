Eight Suspects Arrested for Distributing Incitement Leaflets in Uasin Gishu

8 people have been arrested in connection with the threatening leaflets that were circulated in Uasin Gishu County, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

The CS while pledging to crack down on everyone involved in the spread of hate during the electioneering period stated that Kenya is a democratic country that allows divergent political views.

He further ascertained that the 8 arrested have no links to the office of the president as earlier claimed by the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza team.

“Even the claims you heard yesterday that the leaflets were authored by people from the office of the president, now we have eight suspects in police custody and none of them is an employee of the office of the president,” Matiang’i said.

Earlier in the week, there were claims that leaflets had been circulated in different parts to coerce people to vote for a certain faction of people. Failure of which there were consequences.

Deputy President William Ruto while addressing the same accused the office of the President of plotting to cause disharmony in the country with elections just days away.

“I want to tell my friend Mr. President, the same way you told off (DCI George) Kinoti when he started that nonsense of post-election violence please tell off the characters at the office of the president who are now printing pamphlets to cause disharmony in the Republic of Kenya, they need to stop because they are not about to succeed,” Ruto said during a rally.

The incident has since been condemned by religious leaders and politicians alike.

30 elders from different communities in Uasin Gishu also condemned the acts while calling on tolerance of each other’s opinions.

