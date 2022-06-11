Egyptian Student Callapses And Dies During University Games In Nairobi

An Egyptian student collapsed and died during the All Africa University Games on Friday at the Kasarani Gymnasium, Nairobi.

Kenyatta University has been hosting the third edition of the Pan-African games.

The American University in Cairo student collapsed in the sixth minute of the opening period of their men’s basketball third place playoff match against the United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).

The game, which was being played at Kasarani Gymnasium, was suddenly called off by the officials.

Efforts to resuscitate the player proved futile, forcing the medical personnel to rush him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death was confirmed by Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo who stated that the student died while they were playing and efforts to resuscitate him were not successfulMwanzo said the Egyptian Embassy was informed about the issue and it is now their duty to proceed with the matter at hand.

“The embassy has been informed. They will use their internal mechanisms to convey the message to the family,” Mwanzo said.Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, while also confirming the incident said: “It’s an act of God.

“The boy was playing basketball and he just fell and collapsed, he was rushed to the hospital where they tried to resuscitate him, but it couldn’t work. The incident happened in the morning hours around 11am.”

