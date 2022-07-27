Egyptian Man Nursing Injuries After Stabbing By Neighbor in Jamhuri Estate

An Egyptian national is nursing injuries after his neighbour at the Orange Apartment in Jamhuri Estate attacked him.

According to a police report, the victim was in the company of his two roommates when the incident occurred.

It is said that the suspect owed the victim an unknown amount of money.

He (Egyptian) had gone to collect his dues with the assistance of two others.

It is then that the suspect pounced on two people, stabbing one eight times and the other in the thigh.

The assailant then turned the knife on himself as he attempted to take his own life.

“He became angry and went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim eight times while his roommate was stabbed on the thigh before turning the knife on himself,” read the police report.

The two roommates were taken to Coptic Hospital where one of them succumbed to their injuries and the other is still receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

The two roommates were taken to Coptic Hospital where one of them succumbed to their injuries and the other is still receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspect was rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

