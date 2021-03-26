Egypt Dump 10-man Harambee Stars Out Of Afcon Qualifiers

Harambee Stars dream of back to back Afcon qualification is done!

Needing a win to hang on to a fast fading hope, Stars could only settle for 1-1 draw effectively crushing out of the road to the Cameroon showpiece next year.

Stars still have one game left away to Togo on Monday next week, but it’s just a formality as Group G has already sent Egypt and Comoros to the finals.

With just two minutes played, Stars found themselves trailing after Mohamed Magdy Ashfa buried a dummy from inside the box, a lead they held onto heading into the breather.

Stars kept piling pressure in the second half and were gifted with a perfect equaliser with Abdullah Hassan pocking home a lose ball in the 65th minute.

As they chased the winner scalled up, Stars were deflated after defender Johnstone Omurwa was given a straight red for an off the ball elbow.

