Egerton University Student Among Two Suspects Arrested For Defrauding Couple Ksh716,000

Two suspects accused of defrauding a Kiambu couple over Ksh716,000 in a Sim swap scam in June 2021 have been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The two; Sabina Evelyne Nyanumba who is a student at Egerton University and 19-year-old Paul Nyabero Kilenya were arrested in Nakuru’s Njoro sub-county over the weekend.

Their pursuit and subsequent arrest followed the June incident where a woman received a call from a new number and was made to believe that she was being engaged by a Safaricom customer care operator.

“In the course of the conversation, the woman had been lured into revealing some personal information, which the fraudsters used to swindle Ksh296,652 from her M-Pesa and Cooperative Bank accounts. The swindlers furthered their felonious agenda to the woman’s husband M-Pesa and Cooperative Bank accounts, from which they withdrew a total of Ksh420,570,” said DCI.

Forensic data analysis by Kiambu-based Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives working jointly with DCI liaison officers at Safaricom headquarters led detectives to the two suspects, from whom the mobile handset used in defrauding the victims was also recovered.

They are being arraigned in Kiambu Law Courts on Monday, September 6, 2021.

