Egerton University To Lay Off 400 Staffers To Ease Financial Burden

Egerton University has in the making a plan to lay off more than 400 staff members as tough financial times persist due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The institution of higher learning seeks to retrench the employees in a bid to ease the financial burden that has proved too much especially after the government shut down operations in March.

In a report adopted by the university council, the lay offs will ease the payroll burden by at least Sh38.7 million per month which translates into Sh464.4 million per year.

In July, vice chancellor Prof Rose Mwoya said the institution had asked for Sh589.7 million funding from the government to help finance the exercise.

“From January 2021, we expect that we will be able to start paying outstanding salaries accruing since April 2020, starting with those who are retiring or leaving services for whatever reason,” she said.

Last month, Education CS Prof George Magoha advised vice-chancellors to plan on how to relieve non-core and excess staff of their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Magoha told VCs that they should be abreast with international practices where 70 per cent of staff are academic staff and 30 per cent non-teaching staff.

“If VCs and councils decide to create more management positions, there will be financial implications which may not be necessary. They must consult the Treasury and assure the government it is viable and sustainable. This idea of employment without consulting the government has to stop. You must have the right size of staff because the government is like God. It helps those who help themselves,” said Magoha.

Most universities have been forced to slash employee salaries by up to 40 percent in order to keep afloat during the pandemic.

