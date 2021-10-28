Egerton University Receives Ksh13.6 Million From “Unidentified” Persons

Egerton University has flagged Ksh13.6 million that has been deposited into its accounts in the last seven years by “unidentified” persons.

The deposits were revealed by the University’s accounts department that flagged 895 entries, in a memo dated October 27, 2021.

The list names the depositors but indicates the customer number as ‘unidentified’, hence the depositors cannot be identified by the institution’s finance system.

“Attached is a list of 895 entries relating to funds deposited into the various university bank accounts and whose depositors and purposes for the deposits have been difficult to identify. Please check and come forward with supporting evidence if you made the deposits in order to enable us to update our records accordingly,” reads the memo in part.

In some instances, only one name has been provided while in others, the name and registration number do not match.

The depositors made deposits between Ksh1 and Ksh459, 465.75.

The amounts were deposited in the institution’s Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Co-operative Bank accounts.

You can check the list here:

