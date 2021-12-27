Police Say Efforts to Trace Car Used in Itumbi’s Alleged Abduction Unsuccessful

Efforts to trace the car that was used in the alleged abduction of blogger Dennis Itumbi have been unsuccessful, police have revealed.

In new developments, detectives revealed that the details given by eye witnesses in the saga do not match those in official records.

Thus, it is impossible to trace the owner of the said car.

Police have however stated that they are waiting to get official statements from Itumbi when he recovers and is in a better place to explain what transpired.

Read: Dennis Itumbi in ICU After Developing Pneumonia Related Complications

The detectives handling the case will also visit the scene of the crime where they will piece together the details as narrated by the victim so as to build a case going forward.

“It will be important to hear from him (Itumbi), not his friends or politicians. We will wait for that moment because much will come out in the direction of the probe and motive,” a senior officer involved in the case told a local publication.

The news of Itumbi’s disappearance made headlines earlier in the week with his friends and familycalling for his release.

He was later found, although badly beaten and tortured by his alleged tormentors.

Read Also: Blogger Dennis Itumbi Found Brutally Beaten Moments After Alleged Abduction (Photos)

Itumbi, who is DP William Ruto’s close ally is currently in the ICU after developing pneumonia related complications.

Reports allude that he had been left in the cold by his abductors for a long time hence the pneumonia attack.

He thus suffered extensive torture, including repeatedly battery of his limbs with a hammer, and sustained soft tissue injuries as well as fractures.

DP Ruto is yet to comment on the matter although legislators allied to his side already condemned the acts and called for those involved to be brought to book.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...