Legendary Edward Rombo Appointed First Kenya Rugby League Head Coach

Former Kenya international Edward Rombo has been appointed the first Kenya Rugby League head coach.

Recently formed Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) made the call Monday.

In his role, the 53-year-old will lead the League National team Program in collaboration with Giving Rugby Foundation to Provide Technical support to the Federation’s Development side in the area of Skills and Defense.

Rombo is an Internationally Accredited Rugby Coach with more than 30 years playing and coaching experience in both Rugby Union and Rugby League, codes of the game at the highest level.

He was the 1st Kenyan to play Professional Rugby League when he signed up for Leeds RLFC in England. During his International stint he went on to sign up for other teams including Dewsbury and Featherstone Rugby League Clubs.

“As a pioneer rugby league player from Kenya. I’m happy to play my part in ensuring the sports takes root in Kenya and have a strong National team hoping to take part in the future world cup,” said Rombo.

Rombo contends, League is a more simple game version and “my philosophy would be to utilize our natural running abilities and keep the ball a live as much as possible.”

KRLF intends to stage a 10-team tournament once the COVID-19 pandemic clears during which the national team will be picked.

This will be in readiness for the maiden Kenya Vs South Africa test match at the end of the year.

