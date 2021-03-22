Education PS Turns Away KCPE Supervisor For Showing UP Late

Education PS Julius Swan on Monday turned away a KCPE supervisor who showed up late at his station.

The PS was observing the start of the national examinations at Kisii Primary School when the invigilator strolled in past 8 am.

“Just reverse your vehicle and go, you cannot report late and expect to invigilate an exam,” said Jwan.

Three other invigilators failed to show up to their assigned stations.

Mr Jwan said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will institute disciplinary measures against the four.

Read: M-Pesa Foundation Partners with Ministry of Education to Supply Sanitary Towels to KCPE, KCSE Candidates

“We have already brought in their replacement but be assured action will be taken on those who failed to report to duty,” he said.

1,187,517 candidates will sit the three-day exam which kicked off earlier today under tight security.

In adherence to the social distancing measure, candidates will be arranged to sit two metres apart in all directions.

Supervisors and invigilators will check the learners face masks following reports of exam malpractice.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu