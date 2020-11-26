Education Ministry Rubbishes Claims That Four Std 8 Pupils, 2 Teachers Succumbed To COVID-19

The Ministry of Education has rubbished the claims circulating on social media detailing the deaths of four standard 8 pupils and two teachers due to COVID-19.

Through a sattement, the Ministry has indicated that the reports are fake as a survey had been carried out and no such incident had taken place.

“In addition, the county director of public health Kisumu and the County director TSC have confirmed that no pupil was admitted nor any teacher currently in ICU over Covid-19 cases as at November 25,” reads the statement in part.

The claims as circulated on social media alluded that a parent identified as Donald had shared his heartbreaking experience after his 12-year old son died of the virus along with his three cube mates.

The story was quicky picked by local publications and as a result created public outrage.

“Boy goes back to school in Kisumu … is a very active child… footballer…developed a slight cold and was just sneezing once in a while. Following morning goes to shower with his cube mates…. he falls down and he can’t breath…. the other boys come to his rescue and call two teachers…” Spice FM presenter narrated on radio.

The presenter added, “He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he passed away after testing positive of Covid-19. It gets sad because the three boys who came to his rescue have also died and the two teachers are in ICU.”

According to the Radio station, the parent, identified as Donald had narrated the stor as facts and had even agreed to go live and share the story as he additionally claimed to have been denied the burial righst for his child.

“He switched off his phone when we were about to go live. Out of sympathy, I decided to share his ordeal only to realise later that he was a spinner,” the presenter narrated.

This has however been proven as fake news, as there is no record proving the same.

