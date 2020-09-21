Education CS Magoha Rubbishes Claims Of A Looming Desk Scandal As Teachers Ordered Back To School

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has rubbished claims of a looming desk scandal stating that it will not happen under his watch.

Speaking after a meeting with Education stakeholders in the country, Magoha further faulted the media for trying to create a scandal over the Sh1.9 billion desks project adding that no money will be misappropriated.

“The scandal the media is planning to create around these desks shall not take place when I am Cabinet Sec. for education. About pricing, we got Ksh. 3,800 for high school & Ksh. 2500 for Primary. Why do you think this money will be stolen? By who & for what?” He questioned.

His sentiments were reiterated by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia who urged teachers to return to school as soon as possible since their presence will be essential in aiding learners to recover their lost time.

According to Macharia, teachers should report back to work on Monday, September 28 to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools.

On Thursday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by Magoha, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Kibicho inspected an ongoing Sh1.9 billion school furniture program.

The head of state made an impromptu visit to a workshop in Umoja owned by Dean Achesa.

Speaking during the launch, President Uhuru said the initiative was started so as to support the youths as the Kazi Mtaani Programme. "After Kazi Mtaani program, we have said instead of school desks being made by big companies, we give our youth the opportunity to exercise their skills. We believe in individuals earning from their sweat and hence we decided to give our skilled youth the opportunity to earn decent livelihoods," Uhuru said. The project is part of the government's post-COVID-19 economic stimulus program.