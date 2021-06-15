Education CS Magoha Bans Hiring Of School Buses For Private Events

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has banned the hiring of school buses for private events.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the CS reiterated that anyone who wants to use school buses for private events must seek authority from the Ministry of Education.

For instance, Magoha intimated that the majority of people who hire the buses use them for funeral and wedding events where they fail to heed the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of health hence putting school children at risk.

“…those seeking services of school buses must get authority from the Ministry. For the avoidance of doubt, school buses are to carry children using Covid-19 protocols, action is to be taken against anybody using the buses for any other reason,” he said.

He added, “We will not sit and allow people to misuse facilities of our children…We will give authorization from Jogoo house, it does not matter if you are a government official.”

Earlier, Magoha announced that Form one students will be expected to report to schools on August 2, 2021.

All candidates have been placed in government schools with National schools admitting 36,254 students out of which 17,406 girls and 18,848 boys.

