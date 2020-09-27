Education CAS Zack Kinuthia Gives Directives To Schools That Have Not Paid BOM Teachers

Several Board of Management (BoM) teachers have not been paid, it has emerged.

According to Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia, he has been receiving calls from agitated teachers who are yet to receive their dues, more than a month since the money was disbursed to schools.

In a Facebook post, Kinuthia has directed Principals of the affected schools to pay the teachers with immediate effect, and if they have not received the money for BOM teachers they should write to the ministry.

“Pay your BOM Teachers as we circulated the terms and the money. If money is yet to be deposited to your Accounts, write to the Sub County Directors of Education with clear details as was demanded,” said Kinuthia.

“Write to your teachers explaining the action you have taken, or intend to undertake. Don’t leave them to anxiety. Explain to them the circumstances around each case as is,” he added.

In the arrangement by the government, each teacher is receiving Ksh10,000 every month from August to December.

The money will only be paid to teachers who worked at the schools as at March 15.

