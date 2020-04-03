in BUSINESS, NEWS, TECH

EDU TV Launches on DStv, Offers Subscribers Expanded Educational Content

As part of DStv’s ongoing efforts to enhance its customers’ television viewing experience and offer them with content as COVID-19 lockdown continues, MultiChoice Kenya has announced the launch of EDU TV on DStv in Kenya.

From April 2, 2020, DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers will be able to watch EDU TV on Channel 316. The channel will broadcast, amongst others, classroom-based learning, and life skills programs for children of all age groups, based on the Competency-Based Kenya national curriculum. The channel will air lessons for learners in pre-primary (ECDC), primary and secondary school levels. 

EDU TV will broadcast 24-hours a day from Monday to Sunday. Viewers can also tune in for gospel music, documentaries, announcements, news, features, weather forecasts and Bible quotes as part of the channel line-up.

DStv viewers can also watch additional educational content on Mindset Pop, DStv Channel 317. Mindset Pop a dedicated channel for Primary School learners will be available to all subscribers across the DStv platform. Mindset Pop DStv channel 317, will feature educational programming covering the General Education and Training including Early Childhood Development (ECD) aligned to the Cambridge curriculum.

Mindset Pop will carry Literacy, Numeracy as well as Maths, Natural Sciences, English, Life Orientation, Art and Physical Education activities.  A website will be available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with the expert teachers.  Lessons will come live from the studios where teachers will unpack the concepts leaners need to understand as well as point to additional resources.

EDU TV on GOtv

EDU TV is also available to GOtv subscribers on the following signet channels across the country.

Region Channel
Nairobi/Machakos Ch. 830
Kisumu Ch. 813
Kakamega, Webuye Ch. 835
Embu, Muranga, Nyali, Mazeras, Malindi, Meru Ch. 804
Nyeri Ch. 816
Garissa Ch. 814
Nakuru, Naivasha, Narok Ch. 818
Kisii Ch.812
Eldoret Ch. 815
Kericho Ch. 802

Written by Robert

Respected Kenyan blogger, tech evangelist, and social justice activist. Robert is known for his hard-hitting articles and opinions disseminated through his Twitter handle @RobertAlai or Facebook page (www.fb.com/RobertAlai).

