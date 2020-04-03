EDU TV Launches on DStv, Offers Subscribers Expanded Educational Content

As part of DStv’s ongoing efforts to enhance its customers’ television viewing experience and offer them with content as COVID-19 lockdown continues, MultiChoice Kenya has announced the launch of EDU TV on DStv in Kenya.

From April 2, 2020, DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers will be able to watch EDU TV on Channel 316. The channel will broadcast, amongst others, classroom-based learning, and life skills programs for children of all age groups, based on the Competency-Based Kenya national curriculum. The channel will air lessons for learners in pre-primary (ECDC), primary and secondary school levels.

EDU TV will broadcast 24-hours a day from Monday to Sunday. Viewers can also tune in for gospel music, documentaries, announcements, news, features, weather forecasts and Bible quotes as part of the channel line-up.

DStv viewers can also watch additional educational content on Mindset Pop, DStv Channel 317. Mindset Pop a dedicated channel for Primary School learners will be available to all subscribers across the DStv platform. Mindset Pop DStv channel 317, will feature educational programming covering the General Education and Training including Early Childhood Development (ECD) aligned to the Cambridge curriculum.

Mindset Pop will carry Literacy, Numeracy as well as Maths, Natural Sciences, English, Life Orientation, Art and Physical Education activities. A website will be available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with the expert teachers. Lessons will come live from the studios where teachers will unpack the concepts leaners need to understand as well as point to additional resources.

EDU TV on GOtv

EDU TV is also available to GOtv subscribers on the following signet channels across the country.

Region Channel Nairobi/Machakos Ch. 830 Kisumu Ch. 813 Kakamega, Webuye Ch. 835 Embu, Muranga, Nyali, Mazeras, Malindi, Meru Ch. 804 Nyeri Ch. 816 Garissa Ch. 814 Nakuru, Naivasha, Narok Ch. 818 Kisii Ch.812 Eldoret Ch. 815 Kericho Ch. 802

