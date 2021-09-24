in SPORTS

Edmonton 7s: Shujaa’s Fixtures, Timings (EAT)

Shujaa Edmonton fixtures

The second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series heads to Edmonton from Vancouver, Canada starting Saturday.

Kenya, who finished second in Vancouver behind South Africa, are in Pool B of the meet alongside USA, Spain and Chile.

Shujaa’s opener will be against Chile, followed by Spain before concluding the group action against USA a day later on Sunday.

The Fixtures

Saturday

Kenya v. Chile – 7.53PM

Kenya v. Spain – 11.04PM

Sunday

Kenya v. USA – 2.35AM

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

