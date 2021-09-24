Edmonton 7s: Shujaa’s Fixtures, Timings (EAT)

The second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series heads to Edmonton from Vancouver, Canada starting Saturday.
Kenya, who finished second in Vancouver behind South Africa, are in Pool B of the meet alongside USA, Spain and Chile.
Shujaa’s opener will be against Chile, followed by Spain before concluding the group action against USA a day later on Sunday.
The Fixtures
Saturday
Kenya v. Chile – 7.53PM
Kenya v. Spain – 11.04PM
Sunday
Kenya v. USA – 2.35AM
