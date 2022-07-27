Aspiring Nyatike MP Anyanga Arrested, To Be Charged with Attempted Murder

Former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga has been arrested over a shooting incident over the weekend.

Anyanga who is seeking to unseat area MP Tom Odege in the polls will later today (Wednesday) be charged with attempted murder at the Migori Law Courts.

He is accused of shooting 35-year-old Justus Ochieng on Saturday shortly after he left a local pub at Lwanda Konyango at around midnight.

“Edick Omondi Anyanga has been arrested and is to be arraigned before Migori law court tomorrow 27/07/2022 to be charged with the offence of attempted murder contrary to section 220 of the penal code,” the police report read in part.

The police report indicates that the suspect and his aides confronted the victim and his friend Calvin Omondi for “going against his political ambition”.

It is then that he drew his weapon and shot Ochieng in his right hip.

“MP candidate Nyatike constituency Edick Anyanga Omondi and his personnel who started threatening Justus Ochieng while inside the vehicle claiming that he has been going against his political ambitions and in the process Omondi discharged his firearm shooting Justus on his right side of the hips and sustained injuries,” added the report.

Odege who held demonstrations with the locals claimed that his opponent frustrated efforts by well-wishers to have Ochieng rushed to the hospital.

“He thought the boy was dead as he was guarding his body frustrating the efforts by people to take him to the hospital. He had to stay at the scene for two hours before he was rushed to the hospital,” Odege said.

Ochieng was later to Sori Lakeside Hospital where he is recuperating.

Police on Saturday recovered a pistol SIG SAUVER 2022 serial number SP2022 and a magazine of 12 live ammunition calibre 9mm at his home.

Anyanga on his part alleged that he shot the victim as he defended himself against a gang.

“They tried opening the door and I came out and I shot to scare them because this is my life. They ran and another gunshot from nowhere was heard and that is when we escaped. I made one gunshot but in this case, there were two. This means the people had rungus, pangas, and guns,” Anyanga said.

