Edgar Obare just Hates Me, All Men Have Such WhatsApp Groups – Jalang’o

Radio presenter and comedian Felix Odiwuor who is popularly known as Jalang’o has finally addressed details of the leaked conversation that exposed the ‘Boys Club’ claiming that YouTuber Edgar Obare just hates him as all men have such groups.
In a series of messages, Jalang’o has intimated that Obare is fixated on ruining his reputation and career adding that the chats in the group are not different from any conversations that other men have, the only difference is that they got leaked.
Also, the Radio presenter has claimed that people have blown the message out of proportion as in most WhatsApp groups, chats about men, women, money can never miss.
“We will not defend ourselves but this was just another random boys chat in a WhatsApp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats haven’t leaked out but I can assure you that in most of these groups, chats about men, women, money can never miss. People have blown this out of proportion and I can assure you we are totally broken,” reads part of the message.
The past two days have been very rough for me and my close friends because of the chats from our wassp group, yes we agree that it was our group and its a group that has been there for soo many years and through the group we have achieved alot in developing ourselves in different fields more so investment which was the sole reason for the group. The boys are not just friends but people we grew up with from childhood,went to school together and achived alot together. On the chats youve seen , no one will tell you the genesis of the chats or the previous chats but they picked what they wanted you to see, we have been judged, abused and crucified and told that we formed a boys group just to have our pleasures. We will not defend ourselves but this was just another random boys chat in a wassp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats havent leaked out but I can assure you that in most wassp groups chats about men,women, money can never miss. People have blown this out of proportion and I can assure you we are totally broken. I have had people call me to encourage me and the boys and others calling to just condem us, we have taken this as a lesson. There is alot of malice and hate around it but we cant go there now. What really happened? Or whatx the truth? When Covid happen most of my friends closed office and I requested them to come help me build my YouTube channel, we took one of our appointments and turned into a fully fledged studio and thats where we have been shooting,occasionally we go to where our guest is or hire a place to work depending on guest request , we are always done by 2 or 3pm so we sit back and just relax have a boys time and chat, few friends have joined us too. We went a created one of the biggest online platforms and we already had clients buying space for marketing and advertising and we were already on a roll gaining upto 10k subscribers per week! Rarely did anyone sleep at the apartment unless we had an overnight shoot or editing going on! The lies are too many that we ourselves are reading this things on the blogs and just wondering whom they are talking about.
On Tuesday, May 19, WhatsApp conversations leaked detailing comedian Jalang’o and his friends with indications that they were using women sexually to feed their egos and for keeping count on who had the highest record.
In one of the messages, Jalang’o was ranked the leader of the squad for having slept with the majority of the girls despite being married to the beautiful Amina Chao less than a year ago.
The expose trended for two days in a row, with netizens castigating him and the purported ‘Boys Club’ for their behavior while others stood in solidarity with them, alluding that such things exist.
This is not the first time Jalang’o has been caught up in such a scandal. In another account of events last year November, barely a week after his secretive marriage, Kahawa Tungu reported that the presenter had allegedly impregnated Sylvanna Wanjiru, a commercial model and Miss Tourism Mombasa first runners up.
Sources privy to this desk indicated that the lady was heavily pregnant with Jalang’o’s baby but we were unsure just how far along she was.
In yet another account of events, Edgar Obare claimed his life was in danger after exposing yet another cheating scandal involving the comedian.
Obare had posted that his life was in danger after he is said to have received a summon to the DCI in reference to a video he released alluding that Jalang’o was already cheating on his wife.
Trying to reach out, Jalang’o stated that he had no such ill intentions adding that he tried extending a hand to Obare to no avail, and asked him to record a statement with the police as a death threat was not a light issue.
This life is very funny and its not a place for the faint hearted..I never talk alot I only work hard because thats the language I understand, early mornings late nights , sacrifices blood and sweat! When i get the little I get I share it with the less privileged because I know what it means to lack! I dont know why people find it hard to accept that nothing comes easy! There are people out here trying soo hard day and night to bring me down but it will take them a hell lot of work because am not the kind who give up in my grind! Last night I was working past mid night at Raddison Blu Hosting the Bamburi Dealers awards! A blogger wakes up and post that i called him and threatened him? That he meets me at DCI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I just laugh! From his screen shots there is someone working really hard to try and Tarnish my name, I will not even bother asking or following who you are who talks to blogger and lie to them about me, Just Malice! Pure malice! For you Edgar you dont have to run or delete anything, I have alot in my plate to even bother with you and if you are honest about being threatened you dont post you report. Today has been really funny and I have been laughing the whole time with peoples DM telling me that if anything happens to Obare its me🤣🤣🤣 Boss it has taken us years to be where we are today and I dont think I can want to loose it because of you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wake up and work!! Funny enough I see some people believing all this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Today 1. I was at Milele Fm at 4am upto 10 2. I was working for Quick Mart Roysambu to 11am 3. At 12 I was at Raddison Blue Day 2 Bamburi 4. Tonight Iam Hosting the Unga Limited New year event at Weston. Am here already. Thats what they dont want to hear…But I always say Haters are fans whose love for me is confused! Today I went to Obare DM and asked him when I ever called him he has not replied.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 2
In new details according to Jalang’o, blogger Edgar Obare holds something against him and his crew thus refuting all the allegations leveled against him.
“It is very evident that the blogger has a lot against me. He started last year when he said we paid girls to come to our event, that story died when one of the girls dismissed him, he then, again, struck in December last year, when I questioned him, he blocked me and claimed that I wanted to kill him,” he wrote.
Here are some reactions following the saga:
Hey celebs, if you don’t know how to apologize, don’t attempt to do it. Silence might be your best strategy.
If you are going to do it, never attempt to blame anyone else.
Nobody else was caught. You were caught. Blaming others also just creates more enemies
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 21, 2020
According to Jalang’o, “.. this was just another random boys’ chat in a WhatsApp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats haven’t leaked out..”
In other words, this is how “boys” roll.
Hey fool, I don’t roll like that. You are perverted.
— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 21, 2020
Jalang'o is the weakest link ever. I mean he has written an essay explaining himself to strangers?. Could never be me.
— UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) May 21, 2020
I want to make it clear that am not the patron of the so called boys club. I only deal with men under men's conference. The members of this toddler outfit like Edgar Obare and Jalango are not yet men enough to join us. They are still confused like Bahati and his Diana#boysclub pic.twitter.com/xjL5PUucPt
— MZEE KIBOR PATRON (@MzeeKiborr) May 21, 2020
I have following keenly this circus about Jalang'o and if it's true or not. I wanna advice my fellow ladies remember while chasing things that money can buy, remember to stop and check if you're losing things that money can't buy. pic.twitter.com/n8yoSzMIL7
— Chela ❤🇰🇪 (@ChelaShantel999) May 19, 2020
