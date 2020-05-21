Edgar Obare just Hates Me, All Men Have Such WhatsApp Groups – Jalang’o

Radio presenter and comedian Felix Odiwuor who is popularly known as Jalang’o has finally addressed details of the leaked conversation that exposed the ‘Boys Club’ claiming that YouTuber Edgar Obare just hates him as all men have such groups.

In a series of messages, Jalang’o has intimated that Obare is fixated on ruining his reputation and career adding that the chats in the group are not different from any conversations that other men have, the only difference is that they got leaked.

Also, the Radio presenter has claimed that people have blown the message out of proportion as in most WhatsApp groups, chats about men, women, money can never miss.

“We will not defend ourselves but this was just another random boys chat in a WhatsApp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats haven’t leaked out but I can assure you that in most of these groups, chats about men, women, money can never miss. People have blown this out of proportion and I can assure you we are totally broken,” reads part of the message.

On Tuesday, May 19, WhatsApp conversations leaked detailing comedian Jalang’o and his friends with indications that they were using women sexually to feed their egos and for keeping count on who had the highest record.

In one of the messages, Jalang’o was ranked the leader of the squad for having slept with the majority of the girls despite being married to the beautiful Amina Chao less than a year ago.

The expose trended for two days in a row, with netizens castigating him and the purported ‘Boys Club’ for their behavior while others stood in solidarity with them, alluding that such things exist.

This is not the first time Jalang’o has been caught up in such a scandal. In another account of events last year November, barely a week after his secretive marriage, Kahawa Tungu reported that the presenter had allegedly impregnated Sylvanna Wanjiru, a commercial model and Miss Tourism Mombasa first runners up.

Sources privy to this desk indicated that the lady was heavily pregnant with Jalang’o’s baby but we were unsure just how far along she was.

In yet another account of events, Edgar Obare claimed his life was in danger after exposing yet another cheating scandal involving the comedian.

Obare had posted that his life was in danger after he is said to have received a summon to the DCI in reference to a video he released alluding that Jalang’o was already cheating on his wife.

Trying to reach out, Jalang’o stated that he had no such ill intentions adding that he tried extending a hand to Obare to no avail, and asked him to record a statement with the police as a death threat was not a light issue.

In new details according to Jalang’o, blogger Edgar Obare holds something against him and his crew thus refuting all the allegations leveled against him.

“It is very evident that the blogger has a lot against me. He started last year when he said we paid girls to come to our event, that story died when one of the girls dismissed him, he then, again, struck in December last year, when I questioned him, he blocked me and claimed that I wanted to kill him,” he wrote.

Here are some reactions following the saga:

Hey celebs, if you don’t know how to apologize, don’t attempt to do it. Silence might be your best strategy. If you are going to do it, never attempt to blame anyone else. Nobody else was caught. You were caught. Blaming others also just creates more enemies — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 21, 2020

According to Jalang’o, “.. this was just another random boys’ chat in a WhatsApp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats haven’t leaked out..” In other words, this is how “boys” roll. Hey fool, I don’t roll like that. You are perverted. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 21, 2020

Jalang'o is the weakest link ever. I mean he has written an essay explaining himself to strangers?. Could never be me. — UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) May 21, 2020

I want to make it clear that am not the patron of the so called boys club. I only deal with men under men's conference. The members of this toddler outfit like Edgar Obare and Jalango are not yet men enough to join us. They are still confused like Bahati and his Diana#boysclub pic.twitter.com/xjL5PUucPt — MZEE KIBOR PATRON (@MzeeKiborr) May 21, 2020

I have following keenly this circus about Jalang'o and if it's true or not. I wanna advice my fellow ladies remember while chasing things that money can buy, remember to stop and check if you're losing things that money can't buy. pic.twitter.com/n8yoSzMIL7 — Chela ❤🇰🇪 (@ChelaShantel999) May 19, 2020

