Blogger Edgar Obare At Gigiri Police Station Awaiting Interrogation

Blogger cum YouTuber Edgar Obare is at Gigiri Police Station awaiting interrogation.

In an Instagram post, the blogger with a more than 200,000 following, thanked his followers for the messages of support.

“Am in Gigiri police station still awaiting interrogation thank you so much for the supporting messages (sic),” he wrote.

Obare was arrested by DCI sleuths from his Kisumu home on Thursday.

Reports indicated that his arrest was over a social media post about Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and YouTuber Natalie “Tewa” Wanjiru.

“So yesterday, I was informed I am being summoned to the DCI. I was kindly requested by an officer to appear at the DCI HQ without fail in the next few days. I am told the purpose of this summon is to answer questions about Natalie Tewa,“ he said

The blogger has over the recent past been sharing posts alluding that the travel Vlogger was in a romantic relationship with the Mombasa county boss.

In a series of Instagram stories, his fans alleged that Tewa accompanied Joho to Dubai on a recent trip to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The claims were based on a brown handbag that was spotted in a chartered private jet which Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed boarded to Dubai to pick Raila Odinga, who had undergone a back surgery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) country.

It had been speculated that the bag belonged to media personality Betty Kyallo before she dismissed the claims.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu