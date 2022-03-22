Eddie Ndichu A No Show In Court for Third Time, Suffering from Covid-19

The Ndichu twins, Paul and Eddie, did not appear in court on Monday, where the latter was scheduled to face charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Eddie tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12, according to their lawyer, while Paul is being held in isolation after showing symptoms of the disease.

“The accused person tested positive on March 12 and is in quarantine together with the second accused person who has shown some symptoms related to Covid. We expect them to finish the quarantine on March 26,” the lawyer told Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi.

Eddie failed to enter a plea for the third time after failing to appear on February 8 and March 9.

Read: Paul Ndichu Charged with Assault, Malicious Damage in Murgor Sisters Case

The court heard on March 9 that his employer refused to allow him time off to attend the court session.

Paul Ndichu, his brother, has already been charged.

On the night of October 16-17 last year, Paul was accused of attacking Cheryl Murgor, and Stephanie Murgor at the Ole Sereni Hotel on Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

On the same night at the same hotel, he was also charged with attacking Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech.

Paul was also charged with malicious damage to property. The court heard that he willfully and unlawfully damaged the side mirrors of Ramdas’ car.

Read Also: No End in Sight As Murgors, Ndichus Adamant About Taking Assault Case to Court

The two side mirrors are worth Sh87, 000 each. After disputing the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa, Paul was released on a Sh100,000 bond and a cash bail of the same amount.

Lawyer Philip Murgor, the Murgors’ lawyer, has been bemoaning the fact that the two have yet to be charged.

The matter will be mentioned on March 30 when the two are expected to be jointly charged.

