Echesa Wants Car Released For Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus While Using Public Transport

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is back in court seeking to have his Range Rover (Reg No.KCR 786H) released.

Through his lawyer Bryan Khaemba, Echesa told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that using public transport exposes him to the deadly coronavirus that so far killed 50 people, countrywide.

He also wants his firearms – a Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol – released into his custody until the prosecution files a response to his request.

“Let the vehicle and his firearms be released until the State is ready to respond to the application.

“It is almost three months since the application was filed in court [and there is no progress on the matter]. It is against logic why the case was filed under a certificate of urgency,” Mr Khaemba said.

He also told the court that his client has been forced to stay home for fear of contracting the disease.

But State Counsel, Jacinta Nyamosi said they were yet to file the response due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyamosi asked for two days to respond to the matter which has been filed under a certificate of urgency.

The former CS also asked the court to substitute his Sh1 million bail with a surety bond.

According to Echesa, he would like to use the bail money for other purposes.

On March 11, Echesa wanted his motor vehicle released on grounds that he had suffered embarrassment and loss of dignity since his vehicles were impounded by DCI detectives.

“The respondents’ continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even sometimes travel on foot,” he said in his application.

On March 2, the former CS was arrested, again and five vehicles found in his Karen home compound impounded.

They were; a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Passat, Mercedes Benz E-Class, Ford and a Lexus without number plates.

His arrest was as a result of a complaint filed by a Kisumu resident, Esther Kabura who accused the former minister of stealing her late husband’s high-end vehicles.

According to her, the embattled ex-CS took possession of her husband’s vehicles; a Land Cruiser VX, a new Volkswagen Passat and a Mark X, in 2016.

Echesa is also a prime suspect in the Sh39 billion firearms deal that was allegedly brokered at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office.

