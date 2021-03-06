Former CS Echesa Transferred To DCI HQs In Nairobi After Spending Night Behind Bars

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been transferred to DCI headquarters in Nairobi, Western region police boss Peris Kimani has said.

Echesa who is facing assault charges was apprehended on Friday evening in Mumias. He was later transferred to Kakamega police station under heavy security.

Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai had issued an ultimatum to Echesa to surrender to police by Friday 1 pm.

The IG warned that should Echesa fail to surrender by the said time he would be treated “as an armed and dangerous criminal.”

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, said in a statement, that Echesa went into hiding after assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presiding officer-in-charge of Bulonga Primary School polling station during the Matungu by-election on Thursday.

In the infamous video, Echesa is heard complaining about the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents being locked out of the polling centre.

“You were told by who? Our agents are outside the polling centre. You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside?” Echesa posed.

The victim is said to have stopped a UDA agent from making their way into the polling centre because they were not wearing a face mask.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati called for Echesa’s arrest saying the former CS should have lodged a complaint instead of taking matters into his own hands.

