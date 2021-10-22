Drama After Echesa’s Friend Inappropriately Touched Cop’s Lover at Kakamega Club

There was drama at a local Kakamega club after a male friend of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa inappropriately touched a police officer’s girlfriend.

Rajab Munyendo told the police that they were having drinks at Jos Lounge Bar when he touched a woman in the company of Shianda Police Station OCS, Mr Mwita.

It was after he made a move on the unidentified woman that a scuffle ensued.

Read: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested In Kakamega

Mr Munyendo claimed that Mr Mwita damaged his motor vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz (Reg. No KCY 105W) white in colour.

OCS Mwita allegedly damaged the front windscreen, right side mirror and the rear left side lens of the vehicle.

He also accused the officer of stealing Sh77,000 during the altercation.

Read Also: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Caught On Camera Slapping IEBC Official (Video)

“It was reported by one Rajab Munyendo, who hails from Shitoto Village in Shianda, that yesterday while they were drinking at Jos Lounge Bar which is within Mumias East Sub County and in company of Rashid Echesa and others not stated,” read the police report.

“It happened that he touched a lady who was in company of one Mr Mwita (OCS Shianda) and as a result a confrontation ensued between the complainant and the OCS where by the complainant motor vehicle, make Mercedes-Benz Reg. No KCY 105 W white in colour, was maliciously damaged on the front windscreen, right side mirror and the rear left side lens by the OCS,” the report read further.

“He also alleges to have lost Ksh77,000/= (seventy seven thousand ) during the incidence. DCIO Mumias dealing and inquiry file no 1/2021 opened.”

The matter is under investigation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...