Echesa Declared Wanted After Allegedly Assaulting IEBC Official

Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been declared a wanted person following a spectacle at a Matungu polling station.

A contingent of police officers surrounded Echesa’s home in Shibale, Mumias Central after he fled the scene of the incident.

Police suspect the former minister fled to his home after assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presiding officer-in-charge of Bulonga Primary School polling station.

Meanwhile, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has demanded the arrest of the former CS.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and IEBC is calling on the security team on the ground to have the gentleman apprehended because the staff are very important,” he said.

Chebukati said Echesa should have lodged a complaint instead of taking matters into his own hands.

In a video that has since gone viral, Echesa is seen pulling Peter Okura’s mask and then planting a slap across his face.

In the infamous video, Echesa is heard complaining about the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents being chased from the polling centre.

“You were told by who? Our agents are outside the polling centre. You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside?” Echesa posed.

The victim is said to have stopped a UDA agent from making their way into the polling centre because they were not wearing a face mask.

The IEBC is conducting seven mini-polls which have been marred with claims of voter bribery, running battles with police and arrests of politicians.

For example, in Kabuchai, Senator Samson Cherargei, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Kimilili’s Didmus Barasa and Wilson Kogo of Chesumei were nabbed.

Police accused the four Tanga tanga lawmakers of scaring and intimidating voters with their weapons.

In London Ward, Nakuru County, teargas was lobbed as politicians were chased out of Milimani Primary School polling station.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir accused officers of having goons attack him.

