Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Caught On Camera Slapping IEBC Official (Video)

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was on Thursday caught on camera slapping an IEBC official in Matungu.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Echesa is seen arguing with the Bulonga polling centre’s polling clerk.

He is heard complaining about United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents being chased from the polling centre.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa filmed slapping a Presiding Officer at Bulonga Primary School#MatunguDecides pic.twitter.com/J9tsoHjfja — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) March 4, 2021

“You were told by who? Our agents are outside the polling centre. You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside?” Echesa posed before planting a slap on the polling clerk.

Peter Okura, the IEBC official, is said to have stopped one of UDA’s agents from making their way into the polling centre because they were not wearing a face mask.

Candidates battling it out for the Matungu MP seat include Alex Lanya of UDA, David Were of ODM, Peter Nabulindo of ANC, Christabel Murunga and Eugune Ambwere as independent candidates.

Meanwhile, chaos rocked Nakuru’s London ward after Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir was chased from a polling centre on claims of voter bribery.

In Kiamokama, Kisii County, a UDA Ward Rep candidate, Moses Nyandusi and politician Don Bosco Gichana were among people arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe voters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu