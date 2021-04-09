Eat’N’Go Officially in Kenya After Acquiring Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Franchise

Eat’N’Go, Africa’s leading quick service restaurant operator and master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands is now in the Kenyan market after successfully acquiring the Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery franchises in Kenya.

The acquisition in Kenya will see Eat’N’Go Restaurant Group become the largest Domino’s pizza and Cold Stone Creamery Master Franchisee in Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Group CEO Patrick McMichael said the company has confidence in their new business especially with the region’s high growth potential.

“We are looking forward to making an impact on the Kenyan economy as we focus on offering the highest quality ice cream and pizza products in the market. As a business, our success has been pegged on providing unique and excellent customer experience at a favourable price point,” McMichael said.

“We have understood Kenya’s supply chain and believe that with the ever-expanding middle-class, we have the opportunity to provide our customers with convenience and value for money.”

Launched in 2012 in Nigeria, Eat’N’Go has committed to investing in Kenya to drive the expansion, distribution, and growth of its business in Kenya.

This will include the upgrading of the Cold Stone Creamery and Domino’s Pizza stores across Kenya to make its operations competitive and expand its customer base.

“By the end of 2021, it is our vision to reach 180 stores across Africa. We will continue to bring satisfying, delectable yet affordable food offerings to every market in which we open stores,” added McMichael.

The leading quick service restaurant company is also looking at leveraging its product research and development to increase market share in the region through the introduction of new flavours.

To complement its market entry, the company has unveiled six new Cold Stone Creamery flavours that are smoother, tastier, and creamier together with Domino’s Pizza globally renowned signature American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza.

The brand has over 147 stores in Nigeria and Kenya, employing over 3000 individuals.

