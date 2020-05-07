Eastleigh Residents React To “Lockdown” Order As Roadblocks Are Erected

Eastleigh residents are displeased with the government’s decision to ban movement in and out of the area.

Residents woke up to heavily manned roadblocks on their way to their work stations.

Some thought the partial lockdown would only affect them at night but not during the day.

“We woke up and found we had been locked down and we were all going to Eastleigh, as usual, to look for jobs. We thought that they would only close down Eastleigh in the evening and not during the day,” a resident by the name Oliver Brian said.

Others wondered why the government did not distribute food stuff.

Similarly, residents of Old Town, Mombasa County fled their homes following the gov’t directive to “lockdown” the area.

According to the Star, youths left for Majengo, Kisauni, Likoni and areas in Nyali subcounty.

They said the cessation of movement order was because they defied orders laid down by the county government.

Governor Hassan Joho has been calling for the complete lockdown of the county as cases of COVID-19 rise.

He threatened to have residents forcibly tested for the respiratory disease while he castigated Imams for allowing faithfuls hold prayers in groups.

This led to social media attacks.

However, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe directed that Eastleigh and Old Town will be on lockdown for 15 days starting Wednesday.

Only essential service providers will be allowed in and out of these areas.

Kagwe also urged others without these areas to refrain from hosting family and friends from these COVID-19 hotspots.

“There will be closure of any markets, restaurants and eateries within those two areas – Eastleigh and Old Town – with effect from today May 6, 2020 at 7pm for the next 15 days,” the CS said.

Virus cases in Eastleigh stand at 68 while those from Old Town are 57.

Total number of coronavirus cases is 582 after 47 other persons tested positive on Wednesday.

