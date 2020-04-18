Eastleigh Fumigated For a Second Time After Imam Succumbed To COVID-19

Eastleigh estate was on Saturday fumigated for a second time following the death of an Imam.

The fumigation exercise paralysed operations in the business area which was ordered shut on Friday.

Police blocked roads to pave way for the Nairobi County fire fighting engine.

Yesterday the Eastleigh Business Community halted operations in all shops and malls in the area in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was communicated by the Community’s Secretary-General Omar Hussein who indicated that the move was done without notice to prevent panic shopping that would have resulted in disregard of government directive on social distance.

Further, the community called on the government to commence of fumigation of streets and collection of garbage at the period that people would be advised to stay home.

“This is necessary since coronavirus is real and most of the people in the malls are not following the regulations set up by the government,” said Hussein.

Consequently, the community asked the Ministry of Health to begin mass COVID-19 testing in the area due to its relatively high population.

According to reports, Eastleigh and South C are hot points as they are highly populated as well as house some of the biggest and most crowded malls.

The country has so far reported 262 cases with 12 fatalities and 60 recoveries.

