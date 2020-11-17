Eastleigh Businessman Mohammed Ali Cleared of Funding Terrorist Activities

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cleared an Eastleigh businessman Abdullahi Mohammed Ali accused of funding terrorist activities.

State prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told Justice Jessie Lessit that the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) had concluded investigations but could not establish links with a terror group.

“My instructions are that the investigations by the Anti-Terrorism Police have been completed. They do not wish to charge the applicant,” Ondimu told Justice Lesiit.

As a result, justice Lessit ordered that Ali’s travel documents and passport be returned to him.

“Cash bail be refunded to depositor. File marked closed,” Justice Lesiit ruled.

On the other hand, the businessman who runs a business in Nairobi near Jamia Mosque, was accused of fraud.

He is said to have defrauded politicians of Somali descent of Sh6 billion through a Forex trading company, Maalin Group Companies.

He is said to have fled the country in 2019 leaving his clients with no legal recourse.

But according to Ali, he had left the country for a work trip to Seychelles, Mauritius and Ethiopia and the “red alert” was issued based on false information.

He was allowed back into the country on grounds that he was picked up by ATPU officers.

“I insisted on coming back to my country to revive our company and refund the investors,” he said.

In his statement, Ali alleged that the company collapsed after some of his clients started similar companies posing serious competition.

“Almost half of the investors had withdrawn their shares, and that posed a serious competition to our business,” he said.

Fraud charges still stand as investigators are yet to record statements from the complainants.

