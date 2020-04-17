Eastleigh Business Community Closes Shops, Malls To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus

The Eastleigh Business Community has indefinitely halted operations in all shops and malls in the region in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

This was communicated by the Community’s Secretary-General Omar Hussein who indicated that the move was done without notice to prevent panic shopping that would have resulted in disregard of government directive on social distance.

Further, the community called on the government to commence of fumigation of streets and collection of garbage at the period that people would be advised to stay home.

“This is necessary since coronavirus is real and most of the people in the malls are not following the regulations set up by the government,” said Hussein.

Consequently, the community wants the Ministry of Health to begin mass COVID-19 testing in the area due to its relatively high population.

According to reports, Eastleigh and South C are hot points as they are highly populated as well as house some of the biggest and most crowded malls.

Currently, the country has reported a total of 246 COVID-19 positive cases, 11 deaths and 53 recoveries.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 brief in the country, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi indicated that the government had initiated to roll out mass testings, with slums including Kibera among others to be given more focus.

Further, she added that hotel facilities, hospitals and quarantine centres would be first prioritized given the huge number of positive cases confirmed from them.

“We are rolling out mass testing taking into consideration the risk profile of mass clusters. In total, the first phase of mass testing will see approximately 12,000 testing kits deployed to target areas in the next few days,” she said.

