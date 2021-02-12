Early Morning Accident Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Leaves 9 Dead, Others Injured

An early morning accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway has left eight people dead and two others seriously injured.

This has been confirmed by Gilgil Sub County police Commander John Onditi who indicated that the accident took place at 5 AM.

The accident involved a trailer and a matatu where the latter was headed to Nairobi from Nakuru with the former going in the opposite direction.

The two who were injured included a matatu driver who was rushed to hospital via an ambulance. The police and the Red Cross emergency team were already at the scene taking various precautions needed.

A major traffic snarl-up was caused as a result although reports indicate that the road has currently been cleared, the bodies of the deceased taken to a local mortuary with relatives attempting to identify the bodies.

“Witnesses say the trailer was overtaking another car when it collided with matatu that was oncoming. We have lost almost all onboard the matatu,” the police commander said.

In a different account of events last month, a road accident along the Siaya-Kisumu road left four people dead on the spot.

The accident took place at Sigana area just a few meters before reaching Ng’iya in Siaya County and was between a bus that was headed to Kisumu and a motorbike.

The motorbike had four passengers who died on the spot. However, all the passengers in the bus escaped unharmed.

The vehicle was towed to Siaya Police Station while the bodies of the deceased taken to the mortuary.

