EALA MP Kanini Kega Thrown Out of Jubilee Meeting (Video)

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has been thrown out of a political meeting held at the National Museum Centre.

The former Kieni MP was jolted out of the meeting by rowdy youths said to be allied with embattled Jubilee secretary general, Jeremiah Kioni.

The youths argued that the former lawmaker should have been serving the country in Arusha, Tanzania.

Speaking after the incident, Kega who has since pledged allegiance to President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua, accused Kioni of masterminding his ejection.

“We have never seen something like this. This is not the Jubilee we know,” he complained.

He claimed that the incident was orchestrated by intolerant leaders within the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

“I was invited to the meeting on accounts that I’m the Acting Secretary General of the Jubilee Party and the Director of Elections within the party,” he added.

Jeremiah Kioni has done some vere veree vereee bad things to indomie politicians Kanini Kega and his new handler Cleophas Malala at that political parties discussion at the National Museum. Malala had attended drunk with a UoN campus sidekick whom he chews at Eka Hotel. Naisha 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AlYY1SAawL — Karen Wanjiku HSC (@WanjikuHSC) March 9, 2023

He charged at the former Ndaragwa MP for wrecking the party which is already facing internal leadership problems.

“Jubilee Party was having 170 Members of Parliament, but in the last election, we reduced our membership in the National Assembly to 28,” he said.

