EALA MP Kanini Kega Cancels Jubilee NDC Again

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has for the second time canceled a Jubilee National Delegates Convention (NDC) called by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former Kieni MP who is also the acting party secretary general on Sunday said Monday’s NDC will not be held.

He noted that Jubilee members will be notified should the party seek to hold a meeting.

“Some are saying there will be a meeting tomorrow for the NDC. Let me clarify as the party’s Secretary General that there will be no NDC meeting tomorrow,” Kega said.

“We will call for an NDC meeting when the time is right. Tomorrow there will be no meeting in Nairobi.”

Speaking in Isiolo, the regional MP also slammed Uhuru for interfering in party politics.

“Our fourth President should keep away from politics. Uhuru should work with President Ruto so we take our nation forward,” Kega said.

The former President on Saturday informed Jubilee members that the special NDC would be held at the Ngong Race Course after Bomas announced that the venue was unavailable.

“Notice is hereby given that the venue of the Jubilee NDC has been moved to Ngong Race Course, Nairobi. All other details remain as per the notice published on April 29,” Uhuru said.

Factions led by Kega and Jeremiah Kioni are likely to clash tomorrow.

