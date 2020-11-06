EACC Wants Obado’s Two Luxurious Cars Seized As Australian Leads Tighten Graft Case

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) now wants two luxury cars belonging to embattled Migori County Governor Okoth Obado seized citing new evidence in the graft case facing the county chief his children and proxies.

In court papers, the anti-graft body stated that it has evidence from Australia showing the high-end vehicles were bought with proceeds of corruption.

The money used to buy the cars is alleged to have been stolen from Migori County coffers and wired to Obado’s son Achola Dan Okoth.

“Material received from Australia through the Attorney General’s office revealed that part of the money sent to Achola Dan Okoth [Obado’s son] was used to buy two motor vehicles, Toyota Land Cruisers,” said EACC.

According to EACC, one of the cars, KCK 722B is registered in Achola’s name. The other Land Cruiser, KCK 997W is registered to Oliver Okeno Odhiambo.

The sleuths probing the matter say they received a statement from international freight firm Mclintock International confirming that payments for the two cars were made Jared Oluoch Kwaga, a supplier to the county and Obado’s family friend, who is also facing graft charges.

“There is urgent need to preserve motor vehicles Land Cruisers KCK 722B and KCK 997W which are currently in possession and use of the 4th respondent [Achola] and which were equally bought from proceeds of corruption emanating from Migori County Government,” EACC said.

In obtaining the evidence, the commission is said to have sought legal assistance from Scotland, UK and Australia.

The commission further wants the court to extend orders preserving a multi-million house in Loresho — registered in the name of Kwaga — that Obado’s daughter collects rent.

Obado and his four children, Achola, Susan Scarlet Okoth and Jerry Zachary Okoth, are out on bail after they were charged with graft in August over alleged embezzlement of Ksh73.4 million public funds.

While approving the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said the county chief irregularly received the money through his children from companies trading with the county.

This, according to Haji, happened between 2013/14 and 2016/17 financial years.

