EACC Summons Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Over Irregularities In Tenders

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria was yesterday summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over irregularities in some tenders.

EACC accused wa Iria of irregularly awarding tenders for media advertising for the financial year 2014/2015.

“We are investigating allegations touching on your County Government, specifically on the provision of media advertising services in the financial years 2014/2015 and 2015/2016”, the letter dated 22nd October 2020, said in part.

Wa Iria’s Co-Director at the Mwangi Wa Iria Foundation Ms Jane Waigwa Konani was also summoned to record statements on the same.

“To facilitate this investigation, we kindly invite you for an interview and statement recording on the above issue at our Integrity Centre Offices located along Valley Rd/Jakaya Kikwete Rd junction in Nairobi on 28th October, 2020 at 10:00 am. In addition, and in your capacity as the Managing Director of Mwangi Wa Iria Foundation, kindly inform and facilitate your Co-director Jane Waigwa Konani for a similar exercise on the same day,” added the letter.

The case has been under investigation since 2016 when EACC detectives raided wa Iria’s home in search of evidence on the same.

