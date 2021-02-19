EACC Summons 13 Baringo MCAs, Speaker Over Chaos During BBI Debate

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 13 Baringo MCAs together with the speaker over the chaos that erupted last week during Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that the commission now wants the MCAs questioned with the intent of unmasking those that were behind the chaos.

For instance, through a letter dated February 18, EACC South Rift Regional boss Hassan Khalid has directed the MCAs to appear at their Nakuru offices for interrogation and recording of statements.

Read: Drama At Baringo County Assembly As Jubilee, KANU MCAs Fight Over BBI Bill (Video)

“The commission, pursuant to constitutional and statutory mandate as set out under Article 252 (1) (a) (d) of the Constitution, section 11 of the ethics and anti-corruption commission Act 2011 and section 4 (2) and 42 (10) of leadership and integrity Act 2012 is investigating an incident relating to conduct of members of the Baringo County Assembly that occurred on February 11, at the county assembly,” the letter reads in part.

The MCAs summoned include Silas Tochim, Maria Losile, Solomon Makal, Caroline Kessel, Betty Birchogo, Shadrack Mailuk, Lawi Kipchumba, Lourien Sam, Daniel Tuwit, Reuben Chepsongoi, Charles Kosgei and Ernest Kibet, the County assembly speaker David Kiplagat, his deputy Jacob Cheboiwo, Clerk Richard Koech and three sergeants-at-arms. Also, the commission wants copies of the Hansard and other relevant documents as well as detailed information on the steps taken following the incident. Read Also: Baringo Becomes First County Assembly To Reject BBI Bill Last week, chaos erupted at Baringo County Assembly after Jubilee and KANU MCAs were involved in a scuffle over the BBI bill. In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the MCAs were captured hurling insults at each other as some of them stood up in an attempt to move out of the venue. Others almost got into a fistfight. This came just a day after a leaked video emerged capturing Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju in a heated meeting with Baringo MCAs at the basement of Jubilee Headquarters. Baringo became the first County Assembly to have rejected the BBI bill. So far, over 10 counties have passed the bill. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu