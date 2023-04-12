EACC Sues Moi’s Former Aide Pauline Maiyo Over Sh10 Million Land Scam

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has taken legal action against a former aide to late President Daniel Moi over a Sh10 million land scam in Kabarnet town in Baringo County.

The anti-graft agency sued Moi’s former telephone operator Pauline Chepkorir Maiyo and former Lands Commissioner Sammy Silas Komen Mwaita, who allegedly played a key role in the scandalous land sale.

According to court documents, the land was illegally allocated to Ms Maiyo.

“The property in question is public land that was illegally allocated to the government employee and the plot numbered Kabarnet Municipality/161 was earmarked for the construction of residential houses for government employees before it was grabbed,” court documents read in part.

“The land is a piece of land situated off Hospital Street and a few metres from Rift Valley Hills Resort in Kabarnet Municipality in Baringo County and had been earmarked, reserved and used for government housing. On the land was a government house numbered KABA/HOU/HG/7 consisting of a main house and boys’ quarters constructed in September 1953.”

The anti-graft agency argues that the land was reserved for government housing.

EACC has also accused Mwaita of abusing his position and using authority he did not possess to distribute land that was not accessible for alienation while disregarding the needs of the general population.

According to the commission, the parties planned to unlawfully seize the public land.

Read Also: EACC To Probe Former CS Matiang’i’s Wealth

The commission wants the court to declare the allocation and transfer of deed null and void and direct the Land Registrar to rectify the register by striking out all entries relating to the grant of a lease of the land in favour of Ms Maiyo.

Further, EACC wants the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining Ms Maiyo, her agents, servants, employees, assigns or any other person from encumbering, transferring, leasing, wasting, entering, developing, subdividing, occupying and/or dealing in any manner with the land in suit except by way of surrender to the government.

The matter will be heard on Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu