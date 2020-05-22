EACC Seizes Ksh35 Million Loresho House Linked To Obado

Embattled Migori County Governor Okoth Obado is on the anti-corruption radar once again after detectives linked him to a Ksh35 million property in Loresho allegedly bought with proceeds of graft.

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders to seize the house owned by Jared Kwaga who is suspected to be Obado’s proxy.

According to EACC the Loresho Ridge House No C1 LR No 21080/38 was bought with funds embezzled from Migori County government.

EACC details that Kwaga had incorporated many companies to trade with the Migori County Government.

Investigations revealed that Obado’s daughter Everlyne Zachary has been collecting rent from the Loresho Ridge House No C1 LR No 21080/38.

The anti-corruption commission now suspects that the county boss is a direct beneficiary of the said property.

The obtained six-month preservation orders will ensure that the property will not be transferred, disposed or in any other way dealt with to defeat the course of justice before EACC completes its investigations and commences civil proceedings.

The order was granted by Anti-Corruption Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi on Thursday.

“An order is hereby granted in terms of section 56 of the anti-corruption and economics crime preserving the property referred to as Loresho Ridge House No C1 LR No 21080/38 restraining the respondents, their agents, servants or any other person from selling, disposing of, wasting or in any other way dealing with the property aforesaid for a period of six months,” ruled justice Ngugi.

Obado was in 2018 implicated in a Ksh2 billion corruption case.

In the case, EACC sleuths have been investigating the governor and his relatives’ activities between 2013- 2017.

The individuals are Kwaga, Christine Ochola, Carolyne Ochola, Joram Otieno, Patroba Otieno, Penina Otago and Robert Okeyo.

In a sworn affidavit, EACC’s investigator Ann Murigi said the probe established that Ksh34 million, drawn from Kwaga’s account bought the contested property from the Kenya Power Staff Retirement Scheme.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Loresho Ridge House No.C1 on L.R. No.21080/38 (Title Number I.R. 74363) was acquired by the first respondent (Kwaga) using proceeds of corruption in the form of fraudulent payments for contracts awarded irregularly without following procurement procedures,” said Murigih.

