EACC Relying On Frivolous Allegations In Attempt To Block Gubernatorial Bid – Waiguru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) would have hanged us for working with DP William Ruto, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has said.

She was reacting to a list released by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday flagging some 241 politicians as ineligible for elective office.

According to the county boss who is seeking to retain her seat in the upcoming polls, the agency is relying on “rumors, frivolous allegations and cooked stories without the need of a trial”.

“Were it not for constitutional safeguards that separate investigations, prosecution, and adjudication, EACC on behalf of their Harambee House masters would have hanged some of us for moving to UDA,” she said.

“Fortunately, culpability under our law is determined on the basis of evidence and not by them,” she said.

“Trying to manage electoral issues through institutional State capture won’t cut. Not in this Kenya!”

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak requested IEBC to bar the aforementioned aspirants from running for office because they do not meet the moral and ethical standards needed for public office.

Mbarak wants to lock the group out of the August elections for graft-related reasons.

According to the anti-graft body, the flagging results from integrity checks conducted by the Commission in relation to 21,863 individuals seeking to be registered as candidates for various political positions.

Topping the list is outgoing Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria who has a Sh542 million graft case pending at the High Court in Murang’a.

EACC has also asked IEBC to block Justus Onyango Juma citing fake details on his ID card.

Governors Ali Korane (Garissa), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Fahim Twaha (Lamu), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Okoth Obado (Migori), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) are all in the EACC list.

Others are former governors Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero, Daniel Waithaka, Godana Doyo, Nathif Jama, Simon Kachapin and Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi.

