EACC Has Recovered Stolen Public Assets Worth Sh25 Billion in Five Years

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered stolen public assets worth Sh25 billion in the last five years.

In a speech read on behalf of EACC vice chair Sophia Lepuchirit, by the commission’s head of training, Gilbert Lukhoba, the commission said it has averted the loss of Sh30.4 billion over the same period.

As part of its efforts to recover illegally acquired assets, the commission is also pursuing forfeiture of unexplained wealth valued at Sh25.5 billion.

Over the same period, EACC has concluded at least 1,000 graft cases in collaboration with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and secured convictions in 169 out of 257 cases.

“Only 5.8 per cent of the citizenry report graft incidents. We appeal to Kenyans to be proactive in the war against corruption,” Ms Lepuchirit said, adding that corruption is still a challenge in the community.

In a report presented before the Senate on Tuesday, EACC said it has investigated corruption offences worth Sh1.2 billion involving nine current and former governors.

They are from; Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Kiambu, Garissa, Samburu, Busia, Migori and Nyandarua.

The allegations of unexplained wealth worth Sh11.5 billion involved Evans Kidero, Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu and Moses Lenolkulal.

Appearing before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, EACC cited budgetary constraints and politicization of the fight against corruption as some of the facing the fight against graft.

