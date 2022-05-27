EACC Seeking to Recover Waititu’s Sh1.9 Billion Unexplained Assets

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking to recover former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s Sh1.9 billion unexplained assets.

Through a statement shared on Twitter, the commission said the move is part of the ongoing recovery of public funds from governors suspected to have accumulated illicit wealth.

“EACC has today filed a suit in the High Court to recover almost Kshs. 2 Billion in unexplained assets corruptly acquired by former Governor Ferdinard Waititu. This is part of the ongoing recovery of public funds from several Governors suspected to have accumulated illicit wealth,” EACC said in a brief statement.

Waititu was impeached in 2019 after 63 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted in favor of a motion. He was impeached on the grounds of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In July 2019, the former county boss was arrested and charged with several counts of graft over Sh588 million irregular tender.

Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and several other people are accused of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous surfaces in Kiambu County.

Investigations by the EACC revealed that the tender in question was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd during the 2017/2018 financial year. The firm is allegedly owned by close associates of the governor.

The motion further indicated that the government hired over 600 casuals without the involvement of the County Public Service Board before later firing them

Waititu is also accused of grabbing a parcel of land from a Kiambu widow identified as Cecilia Njoki Mbugua.

On the other hand, a motion to impeach Deputy Governor James Nyoro flopped after its proponent, Witeithie MCA Macharia Taki, failed to attend the session.

