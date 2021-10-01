EACC Puts MPs Waluke, Barasa on the Spot for ‘Misusing’ Military Titles

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has put two members of parliament on the spot for misusing military ranks.

In a letter to the National Assembly, EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak accused Sirisia MP John Waluke and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa of impersonating Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers by using ranks they never attained while serving in the military.

The letter copied to Speaker Justin Muturi, Clerk Michael Sialai and Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi, details that the lawmakers have consistently misused the titles of Major (Rtd) and Captain respectively.

Barasa’s profile on Parliament’s website indicates that the MP served in the forces for six years, between 2001 and 2007.

However, according to the EACC boss, Barasa served in the military for one year and 76 days before he was sacked over absenteeism and forgery.

Read: DPP Challenges High Court Decision To Release Fraud Convicts Waluke, Wakhungu On Bond

“That you served in the Kenya Defense Forces for a period of one year and 76 between October 28, 2007, to February 26, 2009. That upon separation of service you had only attained the rank of Private,” he said.

Mbarak warned that the lawmaker’s continued use of the Captain rank amounts to giving false and misleading information to the public against the law.

“This is one of the unfortunate cases of senior state officials impersonating as former senior military officers when they know very well that they never attained those titles,” said Mbarak.

“The commission hereby warns you against giving false information and misleading the public. You are advised to forthwith cease and desist representing yourself using the KDF military rank of Captain (Rtd). Please note that this violation has been entered into the commission’s database.”

Read Also: It’s Tough, Sirisia MP John Waluke Opens Up On 120 Days Stay In Jail

EACC had established that despite Waluke having served in the military for 14 years he never attained the Major rank.

Waluke, who was convicted of graft in June last year, is said to have joined the military on April 15, 1980, and was deployed to the 76 Armored Reece Battalion in Gilgil.

He served as a tank loader before becoming a driver at the military headquarters in Nairobi.

The MP parted ways with the forces voluntarily and on compassionate grounds having attained the rank of Senior Private (SPTE).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...