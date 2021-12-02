EACC Officers Arrested for Attempting to Bait DCI Detective with Sh150,000 Bribe in Nyeri

An Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have been arrested for attempting to bribe a DCI officer in Nyeri.

John Kinyua is according to a police report filed at Kiamachimbi Police Station (OB No 15/01/12/2021) said to have offered the deputy sub-county criminal investigation officer Obed Mulunga a Sh200,000 bribe.

The money was meant to keep Kinyua from being taken to court over an ongoing case in which he is accused of attempting to defraud his uncle, James Muriuki, of a piece of land located within Mathira West.

The report indicates that the suspect walked into the station at around 3pm on Wednesday and asked to speak to officer Mulunga privately.

Mulunga was in the company of two other cops, Inspector of Police Lucy Mbugua and Constable Mathew Chelelgo.

Mbugua and Chelelgo left for Karatina where they reside.

It was after they left that Kinyua offered Mulunga the kickback. The latter then immediately called back his colleagues without the suspect’s knowledge.

“…before the two officers arrived, two middle aged men entered the office. As they were entering, John Kinyua signalled them not to enter but IP Mulunga told them to enter in the office (sic),” the police report reads in part.

The duo identified as D. Nyaga and Anthony Nudi, who were later found to be EACC officers reported “a case of a Forcible Detainer of a parcel of land belonging to their aunt”.

As their reported was being jolted down, officers Chelelgo and Mbugua arrived.

Chelelgo was instructed to search the suspect and recover whatever was in his pockets. Officer Mbugua on the other hand recorded the events.

In Kinyua’s pockets was Sh150,000 in one thousand denomination.

“He also told the two reportees who were still inside the office to witness the outcome of the search,” the reports reads further.

As the inventory was being prepared, Nyaga and Nudi were asked to produce their identity cards. They declined but noted that they were EACC officers.

The same was affirmed by their colleagues who arrived much later.

Sub-county criminal investigation officer Mathira West and the Sub-County Police Commander Mathira West Mr Ndegwa were informed of the incident and in turn notified County Police Commander and the CCIO Nyeri who ordered the suspects to be arrested and the money recovered to be kept as exhibit.

The matter has since been taken over by the sub-county criminal investigation officer Nyeri Central.

