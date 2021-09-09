EACC Launches Probe into Alleged Fraud, Ghost Workers at Moi University

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into embezzlement and ghost workers claims at the Moi University.

In a letter to the institution’s Vice chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgey, the commission wants employment records of all teaching and non-teaching staff since July 2018.

“The Commission through its North Rift regional office is conducting investigations on embezzlement of funds in the office of the Vice-chancellor, Moi University,” the letter dated September 7 reads in part.

The anti-graft agency noted that due to reports of a bloated payroll, it will require supporting documents for all payments made since July 1, 2018 and the approved budget by the Education ministry.

Dismissing the claims, Prof Kosgey said issues facing the institution of higher learning are not unique to it.

“Moi University is doing very well. The only thing is that we are dealing with many historical issues, among other challenges that affect universities across the country. There isn’t anything of great concern at the university,” he told a local daily.

Earlier this week, a report by the Universities Funding Board (UFB) showed that public universities are struggling to stay afloat even as their cumulative debts reach an all-time high of Ksh56.6 billion.

The debt is mostly comprised of unremitted statutory deductions which have accumulated penalties.

The most affected firms included Kenya Revenue Authority, the National Hospital Insurance Fund, the National Social Security Fund, pension schemes, insurance companies, and saccos.

“The universities should consider and effect public-private partnerships in the provision of some services in all universities, especially those central to the core mandate of the university,” said UFB chief executive Geoffrey Monari.

