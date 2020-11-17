EACC Launches Investigation Into CS Magoha’s Conduct After “Idiot” Slur

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha after a video of him hurling insults at Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Dr Gitonga Mbaka went viral.

In his visit to Langas Primary School on Friday, November 6, the CS was caught on camera calling the official a fool after he tried to respond to his queries on why the school was untidy.

Yesterday, the commission summoned Dr Mbaka to record a statement over the incident at its North Rift office in Eldoret on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

“The commission, pursuant to its constitutional mandate as set out inter alia under article 252(1) (a) (d) of the constitution and section 4 (2) and 42 (10) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, is investigation allegations of unethical conduct touching on the CS, Ministry of Education regarding an incident that occurred at Langas Primary School in Eldoret town on or about November 6 during a tour of the school,” read the letter signed by the EACC deputy regional head for North Rift region Mark Ndiema.

“The commission has reason to believe that you have information that may assist in this investigation and would like to shed light and record a statement on the matter.”

The summons came a day after senators called on the commission to take action against the CS for breaching the Public Officer Ethics Act which states that a public officer shall carry out his mandate in a way that maintains public confidence in the integrity of his office.

The Senators also demanded that the appointing authority, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to also discipline the minister for humiliating the education official.

Prof Magoha had for the better part of last week been criticized over his bullish behaviour and on Friday the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that it had withdrawn the CS’s power to manage the ministry’s human resource functions with immediate effect.

In his place, the Commission designated the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, to be in charge of the functions.

Reacting to PSC’s move on Saturday, defiant and bereft of remorse Prof Magoha indicated that he will continue to discharge his duties with zeal adding that only President Kenyatta can direct him on how to work.

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure that all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan child, parents and all education stakeholders,” he said during an inspection of desks at Ayany Primary School in Kibra.

