EACC Investigating Unexplained Wealth Worth Sh11.5 Billion Owned by Sonko, Kidero, Waititu & Lenolkulal

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) is probing properties of three former governors and a sitting county boss worth Sh11.5 billion believed to have been acquired illegally.

This was revealed on Tuesday by EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala when he appeared before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

The four politicians are Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and former country chiefs Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Evans Kidero (Nairobi).

The four are facing various charges of corruption with Sonko and Waititu having been kicked out of their offices for among other allegations, graft and abuse of office.

Senators heard that the commission had seized assets worth Sh25 billion stolen from the public over the last five years.

Wabukala also noted that EACC had presented the loss of over Sh30 billion during the same 5-year period.

The commission, the chairperson revealed, has probed 1,000 cases with 269 of them being prosecuted in court.

“Examples of high impact cases involved 9 former/current Governors, Principal Secretaries, Senators, MPs, Managing Directors of State Corporations among others,” said Wabukala.

Wabukala cited budgetary constraints and politicization of the fight against corruption as some of the challenges facing the fight against graft.

